 Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

26 fresh cases, confirmed patient count touches 920, 154 added in past week, tally doubles in 3 weeks

Dengue on rise, two more deaths take count to 17 in Ludhiana district

A dengue ward at a hospital in Ludhiana. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 8

The dreaded dengue fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas, is spreading its tentacles fast as 154 cases of the vector-borne disease have been reported in the past week and the tally has almost doubled in the past three weeks in the district, the official figures have revealed.

With two more deaths suspected to be caused by the disease on Wednesday, the count of suspected dengue deaths has risen to 17.

Another 26 fresh cases on Wednesday took the tally of confirmed patients to 920, which was 20.1 per cent more than 766 positive cases recorded here on November 1.

The gravity of the situation could be gauged from the fact that the number of Ludhiana’s confirmed dengue patients has shot up from 81 on August 25 to 252 on September 23, 564 on October 21, 766 on November 1, and further rose to 920 on November 8, which accounted for a whopping 1,036 per cent surge in almost two-and-a-half-months.

Drive to contain spread

We have been regularly reviewing the situation arising out of dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases in the district and have been undertaking a joint concerted campaign with the help of all departments concerned to contain the further spread of such cases in the district. – Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

As many as 154 fresh cases have been reported during the past week alone. The trend in the past three weeks showed that the dengue patient count has almost doubled from 464 on October 17 to 920 on November 8.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik has directed district officials of all the departments concerned – Health, Public Health, and Municipal Corporation – to take effective steps to check the further spread of the vector-borne diseases in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population.

Director, Family Planning, Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, who is also holding the additional charge of Civil Surgeon, told The Tribune on Wednesday that a massive test, trace, and treat campaign was being undertaken by the Health Department to check the spread of dengue and malaria cases in the district.

She said 26 fresh cases of dengue were confirmed in the district on Wednesday, which included 22 from urban and four from rural areas.

With this, the cumulative total of dengue cases has reached 920, of which 120 active patients, including 90 in urban and 30 in rural areas, were admitted to various government and private health institutions in the district. Except single active patient admitted to the Civil Hospital, all other serious patients were under treatment at private hospitals.

The district has also recorded the death of 17 patients with dengue-like symptoms but their actual cause of death was yet to be confirmed. “These casualties have been marked as suspected dengue deaths as yet,” the Civil Surgeon said.

Last year, six dengue deaths had been reported in Ludhiana. Dr Sohal said adequate arrangements had been made at all government institutions to test and treat the dengue and malaria patients with a special ward reserved for dengue patients at the Civil Hospital here.

Urban-rural divide

Urban areas were much more prone to dengue as compared to rural areas in the district. Of the total 26 confirmed patients reported on Wednesday, 22 were from urban areas while villages have reported only four dengue cases.

The number of active cases was also more in urban areas with 90 seriously ill patients under hospitalisation in the city while 30 dengue patients had been hospitalised from rural areas.

#dengue

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

5 Indians die in Australia pub crash

2
Punjab

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

3
India

Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women as opposition forces adjournment of Assembly

4
Punjab

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

5
Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

6
Delhi

Odd-even car scheme deferred; Delhi plans artificial rain, ban on app-based cabs from other states to fight smog

7
Patiala

Students stage protest at Patiala's Punjabi University, demand action against professor

8
Haryana

Hot air balloon safari project inaugurated in Haryana's Pinjore

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs PSPCL employee while accepting bribe

10
Sports

Shubman Gill and Siraj attain top spots in ICC ODI rankings

Don't Miss

View All
Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

Top News

G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians

Announces unified stance on Gaza war | Tokyo meet bid to con...

Defence tech on table at India-US meet

Defence tech on table at India-US meet

Washington to continue working with New Delhi to secure Indo...

Air quality ‘severe’ again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP

Welcome to count my shoes, says TMC leader | Mahua: CBI shou...

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

INDIA fails to come together in Punjab

Congress leaders allege victimisation by AAP, say govt going...


Cities

View All

Free ‘Bandi Singhs’: SGPC

Free 'Bandi Singhs': SGPC

3 of family strangled to death in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

Chandigarh relents, registration of non-EVs to resume

MC levy on water bill payment draws flak

MC rolls out 'Prarambh' at Elante to boost recycled, eco-friendly products

Chandigarh’s air quality falls in ‘poor’ category again

Fearing threat to life, Arrive Safe chief moves High Court

Air quality ‘severe’ again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Air quality 'severe' again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Delhi L-G visits Azadpur Mandi; to take up sanitation issues with CM

2 criminals wanted in 10 armed robberies held

Drug racket busted in Delhi

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

Deteriorating air takes toll on children, elderly in Jalandhar

170 stubble-burning spots identified in Nawanshahr

Adopt zero tolerance towards farm fires: DC

Give priority to senior citizens in govt offices: Minister

Cops crack down on gambling

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in district

Farm fires cross 1K mark, still less than half of 2022 in Ludhiana district

Waste Management: Civil works done at 19 sites, waste compactor systems not installed yet

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs Forest Dept official for taking Rs 30K bribe

Shopkeeper robbed of Rs 17K, gold chain

Two booked for attacking cop

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

BJP protests Bihar CM’s ‘anti-women’ remark

Governor in attendance, PPS celebrates 63rd Founder’s Day

VB nabs official taking Rs 8K bribe

2O LMT straw to be generated in Patiala district

Punjabi varsity prof suspended after students protest