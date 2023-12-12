Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the city this morning and evening and reduced visibility on various roads.

The minimum temperature in Ludhiana has dipped to 7.6°C while the maximum was recorded at 23.4°C on Monday. Morning relative humidity recorded was 97 per cent while it was 40 per cent in the evening.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology of Punjab Agricultural University, dry weather is expected on Tuesday.

PAU experts told farmers the current time was accurate for transplanting tomato, brinjal, chilli and capsicum for early and higher yield. Sowing of nursery of onion should be done @ 4 to 5 kg seed to raise seedlings for transplanting in an acre. “To protect the potato crop from viral disease and late blight, survey the crop on a regular basis. If virus-infected plants observed in the field, rogue out them along with mother tuber and destroy them,” experts said.

Efforts could be started to protect the young evergreen fruit plants from cold weather. For management of canker in citrus, spray streptocycline 50g + 25 g copper sulphate in 500 litres of water per acre or Bordeaux mixture (2:2:250) this month.

Planning, layout and other preparations can be started for establishment of new orchards of pear, peach, plum, grapes, fig, etc. For management of mango mealy bug, alkathane sheet can be fixed around tree trunks.