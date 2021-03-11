Diabetes, hypertension among 15+ on the rise in Ludhiana district: Survey

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 17

In what appears to be a sign of deteriorating health and wellness leading to rise in lifestyle diseases among children and adults, both male and female, the incidence of diabetes and hypertension among residents aged 15 years and above in the district has touched alarming proportions, a national survey has revealed.

The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), conducted by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, has showed that over 15 per cent residents aged 15 years and above, both male and female, have been found suffering from high or very high blood sugar levels, while over 32 per cent male above 15 years of age and over 26 per cent female aged above 15 years have reported high or very high blood pressure in Ludhiana.

The current survey, fifth in the NFHS series, which provides information on population, health and nutrition for India and each state and Union Territory, with district-level estimates for many important indicators, a copy of which is with The Tribune, indicated that 6.8 per cent female aged 15 years and above were suffering from high blood sugar level between 141 and 160 mg/dl, 7.6 per cent reported very high level above 160 mg/ dl and 15.3 per cent such population in the district was suffering from high or very high blood sugar level above 140 mg/dl despite taking medicine to control the lifestyle disease.

Similarly, 5.6 per cent male residents above 15 years and above reported high blood sugar level between 141 and 160 mg/dl, 8.6 per cent were suffering from very high blood sugar level above 160 mg/dl and 15.5 per cent such population recorded high or very high blood sugar level above 140 mg/dl despite taking medicines to control it.

On the hypertension front, 15.1 per cent female aged 15 years and above reported mildly elevated blood pressure between systolic 140-159 mm and diastolic 90-99 mm, 6.9 per cent were suffering from moderately or severely elevated blood pressure between systolic over 160 mm and diastolic over 100 mm and 26.3 per cent such population in the district was found suffering from elevated blood pressure between systolic over 140 mm and diastolic over 90 mm.

Among male residents over 15 years of age, 21.3 per cent reported mildly elevated blood pressure between systolic 140-159 mm and diastolic 90-99 mm, 8 per cent such population was found suffering from moderately or severely elevated blood pressure between systolic over 160 mm and diastolic over 100 mm and 32.2 per cent male population in this age group reported elevated blood pressure between systolic over 140 mm and diastolic over 90 mm despite taking medicine to control the lifestyle disease.

About the survey

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had designated the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai, as the nodal agency to conduct the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5). The main objective of each successive round of the NFHS was to provide high-quality data on health and family welfare and emerging issues in this area.