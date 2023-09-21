Diversify crops, adopt allied food production practices, says minister

Our Correspondent

Payal, September 20

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has called upon the office-bearers of rural local bodies and market committees of the region to undertake necessary steps for diversification of crops and adopt allied agricultural and pisciculture practices.

He said this while addressing a gathering at Grain Market at Malaudh village after felicitating the newly appointed chairman of the Market Committee, Karan Sehora.

He urged them to support the state government in its endeavour to make Punjab the number one state in the field of agriculture and food production. He said it would also help the administration in curbing many social evils such as drug addiction and violence by providing employment opportunities for the youth.

The Minister said that office-bearers and activists of market committees, panchayats, block samitis and zila parishads should sensitise rural youth about the significance of crop diversification and allied practices of food production. He added that they should also pursue youngsters to shun the use of drugs.

“Led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Government is committed to upgrading farmers’ lifestyle and ensuring the overall development of rural localities,” said Khudian. He said that the government had high hopes from Sehora, who is the youngest Market Committee chairman in the state.

Led by Sehora and Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, office-bearers of various organisations announced that they would launch a coordinated movement to sensitise rural masses about the benefits of crop diversification of adoption of alternative modes of food production for enhancing income. Payal SDM Jasleen Kaur Bhullar was also present on the occasion.

