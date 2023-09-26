Doraha market committee chairman assumes charge

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, September 25

Cabinet Ministers Laljit Singh Bhullar and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer today attended the coronation ceremony of newly appointed chairman of market committee of Doraha. Apart from congratulating him for assuming the office, they expected him to work on the basis of merit and come up to the expectations of the general public.

Ministers Laljit Singh Bhullar and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer shared that Buta Singh Gill, the newly appointed chairman of market committee, has been assigned the post due to his dedication and sense of social service.

“I expect the newly appointed chairman to continue his good work having assumed the charge and see to it that no person returns dejected from his office. I hope that the chairman shall ensure transparent functioning and leave no space for corrupt workers and corrupt working,” expressed Laljit Singh Bhullar.

“Change shall definitely reign in and the public shall for itself feel the same. The government is assigning responsibility to those who are known for their honest functioning and this gradual change shall surely make Punjab a better place to live in,” asserted minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Buta Singh Gill, the newly appointed chairman thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and the AAP government for giving him an opportunity to serve the general public. He shared that he would try his level best to bring a healthy change in the working of the market committee. He would also see to it that black sheep are kept away from the system and every work is done through honest and just means.

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian and Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura too congratulated the newly appointed chairman. Among others who chiefly extended their wishes to the chairman include council chief Sudarshan Kumar Pappu, Gian Singh, Karan Sihora, Avinashpreet Singh Jallah, Manjit Singh, Pargat Singh Siarh, Yadwinder Singh Dhamot, Amardeep Singh Koohli, Bobby Tiwari and Gurwinder Singh Rana Kooner.

Meanwhile, two Cabinet Ministers attending the coronation ceremony became talk of the town. It was only after the formal ceremony culminated and Laljit Singh Bhullar had left that another Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer reached the spot especially to congratulate the newly appointed chairman. The police and the administration were on their toes for the whole day to make space for the ministers and keep the not so important at bay.

#Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer #Laljit Singh Bhullar