Dr Sobti named president of neurosurgeons’ association

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

City-based neurosurgeon Dr Manoj Sobti has taken over charge as the president of the Association of Neurosurgeons Northwest Zone(ANNWZ) during the eighth annual conference held recently.

This association has neurosurgeons as members from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and neighboring areas of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Dr Sobti said the ninth annual conference of ANNWZ will be held under his chairmanship at Ludhiana in April 2025.

