Drive to check violence, drug abuse in sports events launched in Mandi Ahmedgarh

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 23
Youth, including sportspersons and gym goers, vowed to join a movement launched by the local police to check incidents of violence during tournaments and drug abuse.
An oath was administered to participants during the concluding session of the workshop held at a local gym on the Jagera road on the occasion of Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Tirlochan Chapra presided over the event and the SHO, City, Arashpreet Kaur Grewal, was the keynote speaker on the occasion.
Gurmit Singh, a fitness expert, led the youth in taking oath to follow tips given by activists from time to time and spread awareness about causes and consequences of interference of drug mafia and gangsters in sports and gyms.
The DSP, Harvinder Singh Cheema, said “In view of incidents of violence during tournaments we decided to launch a movement to prevent youth from falling prey to sinister designs of the drug mafia and gangsters. We have also roped in social activists, who accompany our teams during workshops and seminars,” —
