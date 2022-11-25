e-cigarette use among teenagers on the rise

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, November 24

With no check on the easy availability of vapes (e-cigarette), the trend of vaping among teenagers is growing at a fast pace in the city. Vapes are the latest fad among youngsters, who, without knowing about their after effects, continue to use it even in schools and colleges and consider it a status symbol.

As not all teenagers can afford it (it is expensive as compared to cigarette), vapes are available at a few points in the city. But it is easily available to youngsters in different flavours.

A teenager, wishing not to be named, said since hookah is not readily available everywhere and when youngsters go out for a round or an outing, they get vapes and enjoy puffing it. “Not everyone can get it as they sell it to known, set customers, but there is never a scarcity. It is available anywhere from Rs 1,000 to 3,000 depending on how many puffs or which flavour is there. As it looks like a marker, not all come to know about it but most of the youngsters keep vapes with them,” said an 18-year-old boy, who has just taken admission in a college.

These are available in markets near Durga Mata Mandir, Sarabha Nagar, BRS Nagar, Malhar Road, etc. Be it young boys, girls or married ones, the vapes have become the latest trend during every party due to being handy and in “good flavours”.

“I do not vape, but my friends do but I feel suffocated. It contains something, which is not good for lungs,” said Arshia, another girl student.

Meanwhile, Dr GS Grewal, senior physician at a private hospital here, said anything that contains tobacco is harmful for the lungs, brain and other parts of the body. “The e-cigarette aerosol that users breathe from the device and exhale can contain harmful and potentially harmful substances, including: Nicotine. Ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs. Flavorings such as diacetyl chemical can cause serious lung disease,” he said.

Meera, a worried mother, said her son hides and keeps this device in the bag, wash-room, under the mattresses, etc. “Had there been no addiction, what was the need to hide it?” asked the mother.