 Environmental crisis continued unabated, orders violated : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Environmental crisis continued unabated, orders violated
Looking back 2023

Environmental crisis continued unabated, orders violated

Environmental crisis continued unabated, orders violated

The polluted Buddha Nullah



Tribune News Service

Harshraj singh

Ludhiana, December 25

Major environmental problems like the extensively polluted Buddha Dariya, air pollution from industrial sources, stubble burning and poor solid waste management, among others, have persisted without resolution this year. Following the Giaspura gas tragedy, which claimed the lives of 11 persons, including three minors, environmental activists advocated for an audit of sewer connections in industrial units, dairies, hospitals, laboratories, common effluent treatment plants, sewage treatment plants and drains. Unfortunately, no such audit took place. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued directives addressing various environmental concerns, but to no avail. Environmental activists organised various events, urging people to protect the environment.

Smoke emanating from an industrial unit adds to pollution in Ludhiana. File Photos

The Lows

Buddha Nullah remains polluted

The project of rejuvenating Buddha Nullah remained incomplete this year. In June, a committee from the Vidhan Sabha found major discrepancies in the functioning of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs). The committee observed that 40 MLD CETP designed for treating dyeing industry waste in the focal point area was releasing black-coloured polluted water into Buddha Nullah. Moreover, untreated sewage, dairy waste and solid waste continued to be disposed of in the Nullah.

Setback for PPCB

After the Giaspura gas tragedy, the NGT had constituted an eight-member joint committee to carry out a thorough fact-finding investigation. In October, the NGT dismissed the conclusions presented in the report prepared by the committee under the leadership of the PPCB Chairman. Consequently, the NGT formed a new joint committee for a fresh inquiry.

Air pollution troubles people

The inhabitants of several neighbourhoods along Tajpur Road, Bhamian Road, Tibba Road and Chandigarh Road were forced to face significant air pollution, allegedly caused by numerous dyeing units, throughout the year. During a visit by the Vidhan Sabha committee in November, the committee members had given directions to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take stringent action against dyeing units whose chimneys emit ash, adversely affecting nearby areas. Besides, a large number of stubble-burning cases were reported from different parts of the district even this year.

Groundwater pollution

In December, residents of Mangat village situated along Rahon Road in Ludhiana gathered to voice their worries regarding the suspected contamination of groundwater due to the discharge of industrial effluents. They blamed the PPCB for not taking the required action. Thereafter, PPCB took steps to collect samples of the groundwater.

NGT order violated

The Chinese string was being used and sold openly in the district in a direct violation of the NGT’s orders against it’s sale. The thread is used in kite-flying and is widely known to be sharp. As a result a number of persons sustained severe injuries upon encountering the hazardous string. A 45-year-old man had received severe injuries after he came in contact with the banned string in Jagraon. He had received around 60 stitches on his forehead and some to his injured finger.

The Highs

Environmental compensation imposed

Several days after the Vidhan Sabha Committee found out that black-coloured polluted water was being released into the Buddha Nullah from CETP 40 MLD (Focal Point Module) in June, the PPCB levied an interim environmental compensation of Rs 75 lakh on the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA) Focal Point, identified as the relevant Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), for allegedly discharging untreated effluent into the Buddha Nullah.

NGT orders against illegal axing of trees

In a petition filed by a group of environmental activists, the NGT in July, directed the Chief Secretary of Punjab to issue proper instructions to the Forest Department to formulate a policy regarding illicit axing of trees in Punjab. After many trees were axed in the city, a few residents filed a petition before NGT against the illegal axing of trees in the absence of any check by the authorities concerned.

Statue, cafeteria removed from Rakh Bagh

In compliance with the directives from the NGT concerning a complaint about commercial activities and the installation of a statue in Rakh Bagh park, the municipal corporation issued a notice to the relevant private company in November. The notice instructed the removal of the statue and cessation of commercial activities, specifically the cafeteria, in Rakh Bagh. Subsequently, both the statue and the cafeteria were removed from the park.

Committee formed to check burning of waste

After a petition was filed by four residents against the “burning of garbage” at the wholesale vegetable market at Bahadur Ke Road, the NGT had formed a joint committee comprising of PPCB, District Magistrate & Municipal Commissioner to take remedial action within two months, following due process of law.

Orders against unscientific handling of solid waste

In addressing a petition that raised concerns about the alleged mishandling of solid waste and the violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016, the NGT directed the formation of a joint committee. This committee, consisting of the Punjab State PCB, District Magistrate, and Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana, was tasked with verifying the facts and submitting a comprehensive report, detailing the actions taken in response to the matter.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dense to very dense fog likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in next few days

2
World

Grounded Romanian plane with 276 Indians leaves French airport for India; 25 passengers seek asylum

3
J & K

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’

4
India

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

5
India

I have severed all ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with it, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

6
Business

Paytm lays off hundreds of employees as it implements AI-powered automation

7
India

WFI not suspended, activities stopped to spread confusion: Priyanka Gandhi

8
Himachal

Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel inaugurated; will contribute to region’s economic growth, says Himachal CM Sukhu

9
India

Robbers come on horseback to steal money from UP temple, barking dogs drive them away

10
Madhya Pradesh

MP Cabinet expanded; Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya among 28 MLAs sworn in as ministers

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai

Plane with Indian passengers grounded in France over trafficking concerns lands in Mumbai

The aircraft, an Airbus A340, lands in Mumbai shortly after ...

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha to contest Pakistan elections from Lahore

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha to contest Pakistan elections from Lahore

Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, who is in jail since July 17, 2019, fo...

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Fog likely to affect more flights in the day

24 workers lost their jobs every hour in last 2 years; 582 every day

24 workers lost their jobs every hour in last 2 years; 582 every day

Over 4.25 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023, layoffs con...

Viral video: Tourist drives jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal traffic jam; challaned

Viral video: Tourist opts to drive jeep through Chandra river in Lahaul-Spiti to beat Himachal Pradesh traffic jam; challaned

28,210 vehicles crossed the tunnel in 24 hours on Sunday


Cities

View All

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Low visibility due to fog leads to 10-vehicle pile-up at Beas

Robbers strike at house in Tarn Taran

Midnight mass, festivities mark Christmas

550 grams of heroin seized, three held

Looking back 2023: Closure of PHCs for ‘revamped’ AACs belied govt claims on better healthcare

‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

‘Rehab units sold many times’: Estate Office wraps up survey

At 13.75%, Chandigarh tops in EV adoption, 3rd time in row

Dhanas man dies after assault over liquor, brother held

Cold yet to tighten grip in Chandigarh, courtesy dry weather

Rs 6.9-cr budget, Chandigarh MC set to buy 11 fire tenders

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave sweeps region; flights affected in Delhi

Noted Indian medieval history professor Tasneem Suhrawardy who taught at Delhi's St Stephen's College dies of cardiac arrest

Delhi chokes as AQI ‘very poor’; low visibility hits flight operations

Delhi High Court refuses to direct TRAI to furnish tapping info to mobile user

Make plan for regularisation of illegal colonies: L-G to officials

1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

1 killed, another hurt in vehicle collision near Dhanowali crossing

District witnesses over 30 looting, snatchings incidents in fortnight

Rash driving accidents on rise in Nawanshahr district

Newborn dies as man forces wife, four-day-old son outdoors in cold

Minor raped in Phagwara village, suspect arrested

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Construction of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal begins

Five theft cases solved, 14 held

Self-styled healer dupes city resident of Rs 11.80 lakh, car

Audit report reveals ‘violation’ of outdoor media policy provisions

Fervour marks Xmas celebrations

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

Arrangements in place to tackle Covid spread, claims minister

NSS volunteers roped in to assist visitors at Shaheedi Jor Mela

YPS students shine at World Scholar’s Cup in US

4-day classical music fest concludes in Patiala