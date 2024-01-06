Ex-PAU registrar elected ISAE president

Ludhiana, January 5
Indian Society of Agricultural Economics (ISAE) elected RS Sidhu, former registrar and dean of the College Of Basic Sciences And Humanities of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), as president for its 2024 conference.
Earlier the stalwarts from PAU like AS Kahlon, SS Johl, DS Sidhu and Karam Singh were elected as presidents.
Sidhu is also a fellow of this society, and his research paper titled ‘Factors affecting demand for human labour in Punjab agriculture’ was adjudged the best paper published in Indian Journal of Agricultural Economics in 1990. One of his papers also received the award of ‘best presentation’ in 2015.
Sidhu will deliver the presidential address in the 84th conference of the society to be held in Puducherry.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister