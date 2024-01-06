Ex-PAU registrar elected ISAE president

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 5

Indian Society of Agricultural Economics (ISAE) elected RS Sidhu, former registrar and dean of the College Of Basic Sciences And Humanities of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), as president for its 2024 conference.

Earlier the stalwarts from PAU like AS Kahlon, SS Johl, DS Sidhu and Karam Singh were elected as presidents.

Sidhu is also a fellow of this society, and his research paper titled ‘Factors affecting demand for human labour in Punjab agriculture’ was adjudged the best paper published in Indian Journal of Agricultural Economics in 1990. One of his papers also received the award of ‘best presentation’ in 2015.

Sidhu will deliver the presidential address in the 84th conference of the society to be held in Puducherry.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU