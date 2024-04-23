Extortion calls: Police seize seven more guns, SSP’s stamp from duo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

Days after the arrest of two suspects for allegedly demanding extortion from a city resident, the police claimed to have seized seven more pistols, another SUV, a stamp of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Jagraon (Ludhiana rural), three registration number plates and photos of the suspects wearing the uniform of a DSP.

Earlier, a .32 bore pistol, five mobile phones and an SUV were seized from them.

The police had earlier arrested two suspects, Tejinderpal Singh (47) of Kotmana near Sidhwan Bet, and Amritpal Singh (32) of Mullanpur village. They were arrested in a case registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station during the investigation of a complaint lodged by industrialist Gaurav Mittal, who alleged that the duo had demanded Rs 3 crore in extortion from him.

On Monday, Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal stated that Tejinderpal is facing six FIRs registered at different police stations, four in Ludhiana district, one each in Barnala and Moga districts.

He said the police had recovered two SUVs, eight pistols, cartridges, five mobile phones, photos of the suspects wearing the uniform of a Punjab DSP, two handcuffs, a stamp of the SSP, Jagraon police (Ludhiana rural), three number plates, and other documents from the suspects. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

The police are investigating the origin of the suspects’ income and how they managed to purchase land, weapons and two SUVs recovered from their possession. During questioning, the police came to know that they had procured eight weapons from Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, their modus operandi involves targeting affluent businessmen, conducting reconnaissance and gathering details about their family members. After collecting all necessary information, including phone numbers, they forward it to an accomplice residing in a foreign country. The person then contacts the target and demand money after threatening.

On April 19, the Sarabha Nagar police apprehended two suspects who had demanded Rs 3 crore in extortion from a city-based industrialist, Gaurav Mittal. After questioning, a senior police official had also claimed to have solved another extortion case in which the duo had demanded Rs 1 crore from a city-based doctor, Daman Makkar. An FIR in this regard was registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

Furthermore, another FIR was lodged against the suspects at Model Town police station under Sections 384, 506 and 34 of the IPC on April 20. Complainant Gaurav Virmani, a resident of Model Town, informed the police that on January 27, he received a call from a foreign number and the caller demanded Rs 2 crore extortion. About two weeks before receiving the call, a Toyota Fortuner had followed him on the road. Later, on April 8, he received another extortion call from the same caller, demanding Rs 2 crore again. He then filed a police complaint.

