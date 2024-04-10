Fire Safety Part - V: 20 lakh served by just 6 fire stations

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 9

Ludhiana has a population of just over 20 lakh people, but has only six fire stations to combat fire emergencies in this industrial hub. Due to the persistent rise in the number of fire incidents in the city, a sixth fire station was established recently on Tajpur road.

Notably, the Ludhiana fire brigade’s role is not limited to the MC’s limits, and fire tenders are sometimes sent to the neighbouring districts and cities to attend emergency fire calls.

A fireman said that the city needs at least 10 fire stations to manage the increasing workload.

A fireman tries to douse the flames in Ludhiana. Tribune photo

“As per norms, a fire station with a tender is required for every 50,000 people. However, in the present scenario, there are only six fire stations — the Central Fire Station by the local bus stand, Hambran Road fire station, Sunder Nagar fire station, Gill Road fire station, Focal Point fire station and the one on Tajpur road,” said another fire official.

Fire officials are of the view that more fire stations need to be set up on Rahon road, Ferozepur road, Dugri road, Delhi road, Pakhowal road and Dhandari. A proposal for setting up a fire station on Rahon road and Jalandhar bypass is reportedly under consideration, but no conclusion has been reached on it.

“The existing fire stations are unable to take the load of increasing fire incidents. There is a huge shortage of staff in the fire brigade. At the time of multiple calls or major fire incidents, firemen have to put in extra hours. This is not only affecting the health of the fire officials but also lowers our efficiency,” added a fire official, wishing not to be quoted.

It may be recalled that there were fire stations at Transport Nagar and Miller Ganj in the past, but they were closed down by the department owing to staff shortage. The Transport Nagar fire brigade building is now being used as a Sub Registrar Office and the staff from of the Millar Ganj station was shifted to the Gill road fire station.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO) Maninder Singh said that the firemen are ready to tackle any emergency with the available staff and infrastructure. He added that the firemen take every call on priority and give their hundred per cent to douse the flames and save people trapped in buildings.

Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said a fire station at Tajpur road was constructed recently and owing to the increasing demand, more fire stations would be set up and adequate staff will be recruited.

Sanju Dhir, Chairman, Ludhiana Woolen Manufacturing Association, said the state government should establish more fire stations in the city so that fire tenders can reach fire incident locations in time and the operation can start without as little delay as possible. He added that since the city is called the industrial hub of the state, there should be separate fire stations for the industries to efficiently manage the workload.

