Fix 'flaws' in market projects, Ludhiana West MLA tells civic body officials

Gogi inspects project sites at Malhar Road, Sarabha Nagar markets

Fix 'flaws' in market projects, Ludhiana West MLA tells civic body officials

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi and MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal during a meeting with officials at the MC's Zone D office in Ludhiana on Thursday. Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

Raising questions over alleged flaws in some Smart City Mission projects, newly elected AAP MLA from the Ludhiana West constituency Gurpreet Gogi on Thursday asked MC officials to take corrective measures.

Gogi on Thursday held a meeting with the MC officials at the MC’s Zone D office and reviewed ongoing and upcoming projects in the city. He inspected project sites at Malhar Road and Sarabha Nagar markets today.

He asked the officials to fix issues and ensure widening of Malhar Road. The traders had earlier blamed the civic body for reducing the width of the road under the Smart Street project.

He directed the officials to remove the fountain structure from the main Sarabha Nagar Market so that the vacated area could be used for parking of vehicles.

He said corrective steps would be taken to streamline unplanned projects introduced during the regime of the previous government.

‘Cancel advt contractwith private firm’

Gogi asked the officials to cancel the existing advertisement contract with a private firm. He said there was a need to end monopoly and bring transparency in advertisements project in the city. Thus, there was a need to allot advertisement contracts to multiple companies so that the MC could generate maximum revenue from advertisements, he said.

Notably, earlier also, Gogi had raised questions over the working of the current private advertisement firm during his election campaign.

Gogi has asked the officials to make sure all city buses ply on the road by Baisakhi next month. He said the buses should be run on all routes in the city so that the people could avail the benefit of the city bus service. Many of the city buses were not plying on roads. The MC has also failed to ensure that buses ply on various routes inside the city.

Vending zones

Gurpreet Gogi has given instructions to the Municipal Corporation to make sure setting up of vending zones for street vendors. He asked the officials to get the vendors shifted to identified vending zones in the city. Notably, a project to set up vending zones for street vendors is hanging fire for a long time. If vending zones are set up, vendors would not be forced to station their carts on roadsides.

Beautification plan

When the Smart City mission project was launched, a plan was made to beautify the Ghumar Mandi area but the project was ignored. Gogi, who is a councillor of Ward 76, said Ghumar Mandi and other areas of the ward were ignored during the tenure. He asked the officials to launch the project worth Rs 18 crore to beautify the Ghumar Mandi market.

Removal of garbage dumps

He asked the officials to ensure the removal of garbage dumps from the Scooter market and Jawahar Nagar camp. He also asked the officials to make sure checking of existing static compactors and set up new compactors at the earliest. A garbage dump near railway tracks at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar has already been removed.

RUB opened for traffic movement

On Thursday afternoon, MLA Gurpreet Gogi, along with civic body officials, inspected the ongoing work at a rail underbridge from Pakhowal Road to Sarabha Nagar. Gogi said one side of the RUB had been opened for traffic movement on Thursday.

Run all city buses, says MLA

Gogi has asked the officials to make sure all city buses ply on the road by Baisakhi next month. He said the buses should be run on all routes in the city so that the people could avail the benefit of the city bus service. Many of the city buses were not plying on roads.

#smart city

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

2
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

7
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

8
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

9
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

10
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second time

Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak to be deputy CMs

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third