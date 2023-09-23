Four travel agents dupe three of Rs 43L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 22

The city police yesterday registered separate cases against four travel agents who duped three residents of Rs 43 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

In the first incident, two travel agents duped a city resident of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. The suspects after taking the money handed over a fake visa to the complainant.

The duo had been identified as Dharminder Singh of Manjit Nagar and Balvir Singh of Dugri.

Complainant Abhishek Gabha, a resident of SBS Nagar, told the police that the suspects had taken Rs 30 lakh to arrange work permit for him. Later, they handed him visa. But during inquiry, it was found to be fake. Now, they refused to return the money. The agents had also cheated other people in a similar way.

The Dehlon police registered a case against Bhupinder Singh of Pakhowal road for swindling Rs 4.75 lakh from Satnam Singh on the pretext of sending him to Dubai. After taking the money, he failed to arrange the visa of the complainant.

The Haibowal police also booked a travel agent, Jagjit Arora, of City Enclave on the charges of duping Komalpreet Kaur of the Sodal road, Jalandhar, of Rs 8.29 lakh on the pretext of sending her son to Canada on a study visa. After taking the money, the suspect failed to fulfil his promise.