Friend held for 12-year-old boy's murder in Samrala

Ludhiana, August 9
The Khanna police claimed to have solved the murder mystery of a 12-year-old boy, Harsh, who was found murdered on the Machhiwara road in Samrala on August 6.
The accused was identified as Vishal, alias Baja, of Manjali Kalan, Samrala.
SP (Investigation) Pragya Jain in a statement issued said after the murder, the police initiated a probe and found the role of deceased’s friend Vishal behind the crime.
When the accused was rounded up and questioned, he confessed to having committed the murder of the boy. He admitted that he and Harsh were playing some game when they entered into arguments, following which he hit the victim’s head with a cemented block and he died on the spot. DSP Waryam Singh played an important role in cracking the murder.
