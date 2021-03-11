GADVASU students continue agitation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

The protest by students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) over stipend hike reached its fifth day on Friday. The students blamed the state government for failing to meet their demand.

Today, the students organised a protest rally in the clinical complex of the university. The crowd chanted in disagreement towards the continuing ignorance of the Punjab Government.

The students are demanding from the government to increase the internship allowance from Rs 6,200 to Rs 17,000 per month per student. Amid scorching heat, the students continued to fight for their rights.

Meanwhile, the director of KVK Bathinda, Dr AS Dhaliwal especially came to offer his support to the students. Until the matter is not solved, the students announced to continue the protest.