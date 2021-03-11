GADVASU students continue agitation

Ludhiana, June 10
The protest by students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) over stipend hike reached its fifth day on Friday. The students blamed the state government for failing to meet their demand.
Today, the students organised a protest rally in the clinical complex of the university. The crowd chanted in disagreement towards the continuing ignorance of the Punjab Government.
The students are demanding from the government to increase the internship allowance from Rs 6,200 to Rs 17,000 per month per student. Amid scorching heat, the students continued to fight for their rights.
Meanwhile, the director of KVK Bathinda, Dr AS Dhaliwal especially came to offer his support to the students. Until the matter is not solved, the students announced to continue the protest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses
The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents
CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...
Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting
Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...
China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy
This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...