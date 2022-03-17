GMMSA Expo India to kick off on March 25

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March, 16

The Garments Machinery Manufacturers and Suppliers Association (GMMSA) Expo has announced the commencement of their sixth edition, which would be held at Dana Mandi, Bahadur Ke Road, from March 25 to 28. This announcement was made during a press conference held today at a hotel in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Krishan, Chairman, GMMSA Expo India-2022 said, “We are glad to present the sixth edition of the expo, which is being organised by the industry for the industry. Being from the industry itself, we know the problems, expectations and desire of the industry for new technology. We find eagerness among leading brands of machinery to exhibit their products in the expo.”

Narinder Kumar, president, GMMSA Expo India-2022 said, “Machinery manufacturers are keen for showcasing their latest technology to increase productivity and achieve cost efficiency in each process of knitwear industry and make it more competitive.”

As many as 250 brands will showcase 2,000 products in the expo. Participants from India and over 20 countries will attend expo.