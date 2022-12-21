Goat farmers apprised of scientific breeding practices

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 20

A training programme on ‘Goat farming’ organised by the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, concluded today.

Goat farmers from across Punjab and adjoining areas attended the programme. Dr Rajesh Kasrija and Dr Amandeep Singh, who coordinated the training, said a total of 35 trainees participated, the highest number after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experts from various departments took part in the deliberations on scientific practices pertaining to housing and breeding goals, balanced nutrition and their health management.

Dr RK Sharma, HoD, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Extension Education, said that the veterinary university publishes books in different languages and a monthly magazine for livestock farmers in Punjabi. Farmers can get guidance from the university experts by calling at Pashu Palak Tele Advisory Kendra (PP-TAK) on the dedicated cell numbers: 62832-97919, 62832-58834.

The farmers were specifically informed about indigenous technology and treatment methods with the help of household ingredients. Herbal treatment for animals, published in the form of a book, is available at Farmer Information Centre.