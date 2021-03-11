GST Raid at dyeing unit

Ludhiana: The local GST department on Wednesday conducted a raid at Mahavir Dyeing and Finishing Mills, Tajpur Road. The raid,.which started around 3 pm, continued for about four hours. According to reliable sources, various incriminating documents and data were seized by the team. One of the owners of another dyeing factory said five or six officials and staffers reached the factory and seized important documents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Patel is set to join the BJP at noon
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...