Harpreet Kaur Randhawa is new Sessions Judge

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 23

After 25 years, a woman Sessions Judge has been given the responsibility of an important Sessions Division here. The district has the highest number of Judges in the state. Over 80 Judges have been working and above 2,500 lawyers are practising here. Four sub-divisions of Khanna, Jagraon, Payal and Samrala falls under the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana Sessions Division.

District and Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa took charge here today. Her first posting was in the city when she was appointed as a judicial officer way back in 1993. Earlier, on October 21, 1998, Bakshish Kaur was appointed as the first District and Sessions Judge in Ludhiana, who worked till May 13, 1999. She has replaced Sessions Judge Munish Singal, who has been transferred to Sangrur after completing a tenure of three years.

Earlier, she was accorded a warm welcome on his arrival by the Additional District and Sessions Judges (ADJ) Manila Chugh, ADJ Amandeep Kaur, ADJ Shiv Mohan Garg, ADJ Barinder Singh Ramana, Principal Judge Family Court Neelam Arora, ADJ Harbans Singh Lekhi, Sandeep Singh Bajwa, Rajwinder Singh and Amarjit Singh.

On the occasion, CJM Radhika Puri and DLSA Secretary-cum-CJM Raman Sharma were also present. While Punjab-Haryana Bar Council member Harish Rai Dhanda, District Bar Association secretary Parminder Singh Ladi, joint secretary Rajinder Singh Bhandari, executive members Vanshika Jain, Anchal Kapoor, Divya Mittal, Umesh Garg, Paras Sharma, Nitin Kapila, Rajesh Mehra and others met the new Sessions Judge and assured full co-operation to her.

Eight ADJs too take charge

Meanwhile, eight Additional Sessions Judges (ADJs) transferred to Ludhiana. ADJ Gurpreet Kaur, ADJ Barinder Singh Ramana, ADJ Jagdeep Sood, ADJ Yukti Goyal, ADJ Rajneesh, ADJ Amarinder Singh Shergill, ADJ Jaspinder Singh and ADJ Saru Mehta Kaushik have also taken charge of their respective courts.