Health Notes: Ludhiana doctor participates in medical symposium

Dr Tanveer Singh Bhutani, an orthopaedic surgeon practicing in the city, was recently invited as a national faculty member at the International Symposium on Robotic Joint Replacement in Pune on May 26. He served as the chairperson and faculty for the Robotic Knee Replacement session and delivered a talk on the latest advancements in the field of robotic knee replacement. Dr Bhutani explained how robotic technology is bringing about significant changes in the recovery of patients undergoing robotic knee replacement. He also highlighted the importance of using newer, high-quality implants that can last up to 30-35 years, improving the overall quality of life for patients. Dr Bhutani emphasised how the use of robotic technology is enabling patients to walk on the same day of surgery, climb stairs, and sit cross-legged with ease. Robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery is transforming the field of orthopedic surgery.