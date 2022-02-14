'Hijab' row: Muslims hold protest march in Mandi Ahmedgarh

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 13

Terming the Karnataka ‘hijab’ incident an assault on the integrity and sovereignty of the country and religious and constitutional rights of Muslim women, activists of several Muslim organisations of the region organised a ‘hijab march’ in protest against the act.

The protesters, called upon residents of the region, irrespective of their political and religious associations, to condemn the assault and stand by the victim girl, Muskan.

Led by Mufti Zia Ul Islam, Qari Furkan, Zeshan Haider, Mohammad Qasim and Mohammad Usman, activists from Dehliz, Kanganwal, Rohira, Rasulpur, Akbarpur Chhanna villages and Ahmedgarh, the protesters alleged that recently at a Karnataka college a ‘hijab’-clad student was heckled by young men wearing saffron scarves.

The assaulters have dared to attack the integrity of India by defying the Constitution that provides all Indians the fundamental right of freedom to wear dress of his or her choice,” said Zeshan, adding that ‘hijab’ and ‘burqa’ were sacred dresses of Muslim women.

Though office-bearers and activists from several organisations had also participated in the march, the organisers strictly prevented wearing or carrying of election symbols or flags of any political party during the event. Speakers were also cautioned against exploiting the platform for supporting or opposing any candidate contesting the ensuing Assembly elections. Unlike ‘hijab marches’ in other parts of the state, women followed men and children during the march. The protesters were carrying placards, national flags and portraits of BR Ambedkar.