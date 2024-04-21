Hockey trials for district teams today

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 20

Trials to select the Ludhiana boys’ and girls’ (U-19 and 25) hockey teams will be held at the Prithipal Singh Astroturf Stadium on the Punjab Agricultural University campus here on April 21 from 3 pm.

Players born on or after January 1, 2005, can participate in the U-19 group, while those born on or after January 1, 1999, are eligible for the U-25 category. The participants must be students at a college or university in the district. Interested players can contact organiser TS Bhalla at +91 70092 24645.

The selected players will represent Ludhiana in the upcoming junior and senior segments of the Punjab State Hockey Championship scheduled to be held from April 25 to 28 at Surjit Memorial Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar.

