Hoshiarpur-Delhi train extended to Agra Cantt from today

Kuldip Bhatia
Ludhiana, August 25
Owing to pressing demand from the public, the Northern Railway has announced plans to extend Delhi -Hoshiarpur-Delhi Express (14011/14012) till Agra Cantt from the journey commencing tomorrow.
During its journey from Hoshiarpur to Agra Cantt, the train will not touch the Delhi junction, but instead have a stoppage at the New Delhi railway station. From Agra Cantt, the train will make its maiden run to Hoshiarpur on August 27.
As per the official schedule of the train released by railway authorities, the train (14012) will depart from Hoshiarpur on August 26 at 10.25 pm and reach Agra Cantt at 10.50 am the next day, while having a ten-minute stoppage at New Delhi from 7.10 am to 7.20 am.
On August 27, the train will leave from Agra Cantt at 7.10 pm and arrive at Hoshiarpur at 9.20 am with a ten-minute halt at New Delhi on the way from 10.25 to 10.35 pm.
