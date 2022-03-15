I-T raid on Omaxe group in city

Ludhiana, March 14
The Income Tax (I-T) Department today conducted a raid on real estate group Omaxe here. The massive raid started early this morning on its premises in many parts of the country.
As per reports, during Covid times, the group had done sale and purchase of prime land at Chandni Chowk, Delhi, and transaction worth several crores was done in both black and white money. The raid is learnt to be an outcome of that.
I-T sleuths were accompanied by paramilitary forces. Incriminating documents have been taken into custody by the IT Department and further investigation in the matter is on. —
