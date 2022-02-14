Illegally manufactured ghee seized from house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 13

Officials of the Health Department, along with the Crime Branch, Ludhiana, as per directions of Civil Surgeon SP Singh and a team under Dr Gurpreet Singh, designated officer, food safety, inspected a private house located at Barewal Road here where desi ghee was being manufactured illegally on its premises.

District Health Officer Gurpreet Singh said the team recovered 450 litres of ghee in packing of 1 litre, 90 litres of ghee in packing of 500 ml, 75 litres of ghee in packing of 5 litres, 275 litres of loose desi ghee, 1,380 litres of vanaspati and refined and 6 litres of essence.

Dr Gurpreet said the team also recovered 1,050 card board cartons, 315 empty tins of 15 kg refined oil, and over 5,000 empty plastic jars meant for packing the ghee.

Seven samples were taken for analysis, of which four were of desi ghee, one of vanaspati, one of refined oil and one of desi ghee flavour. All Items were seized on the spot and the premises was also sealed. —