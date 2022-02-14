Illegally manufactured ghee seized from house

Ludhiana, February 13
Officials of the Health Department, along with the Crime Branch, Ludhiana, as per directions of Civil Surgeon SP Singh and a team under Dr Gurpreet Singh, designated officer, food safety, inspected a private house located at Barewal Road here where desi ghee was being manufactured illegally on its premises.
District Health Officer Gurpreet Singh said the team recovered 450 litres of ghee in packing of 1 litre, 90 litres of ghee in packing of 500 ml, 75 litres of ghee in packing of 5 litres, 275 litres of loose desi ghee, 1,380 litres of vanaspati and refined and 6 litres of essence.
Dr Gurpreet said the team also recovered 1,050 card board cartons, 315 empty tins of 15 kg refined oil, and over 5,000 empty plastic jars meant for packing the ghee.
Seven samples were taken for analysis, of which four were of desi ghee, one of vanaspati, one of refined oil and one of desi ghee flavour. All Items were seized on the spot and the premises was also sealed. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today
Farm unions to show black flags today