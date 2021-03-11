Indian Revenue Services officer releases music album

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 15

Serving in the Indian Revenue Services (IRS) and always surrounded by numericals, she never forgot to remember her music notes. When you really love something, you tend to find time for it.

Abha Singh, an IRS officer of the 1991 batch and at present posted as Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Ludhiana, has come up with her maiden music album ‘Dil ne gungunana seekh liya’.

In her music video, she has managed to capture the audience across the spectrum, with her melodic and soulful rhythm, and powerful, storytelling lyrics.

The music video was released today and was eminently attended by Master Saleem, renowned sufi singer. The music mentor and Indian classical singer, Sucheta Bhattacharjee, who has introduced Abha Singh, was also present.

“Music is meditation for me. Poetry and verses are inspired by everything I have seen and experienced within my own being. If there is one thing I have learned, it is how we evolve together in life. I aim to express hope through my lyrics,” she says.