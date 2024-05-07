Jarkhar, GTB academies log victories in hockey tourney

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 6

Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Academy, Chachrari, stitched up victories in their respective matches in the junior section in the ongoing 14th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Sports Complex ground of Jarkhar village, about 15 km from here on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.

Jarkhar academy proved too good for Eknoor Academy, Tehang, as the former came out victorious 3-0. Dilpreet Singh, goalkeeper of Jarkhar Academy, was named the ‘Hero of the Match’.

In another match in the junior category, GTB Academy defeated Ghawaddi School 6-2 in which Prabhjot Singh of the winning team was named the ‘Hero of the Match’.

In the senior section, the match played between Jarkhar Hockey Academy and Dr Kuldeep Singh Club of Moga, turned out to be a battle of nerves in which academy players, after surviving a scare, managed to romp home 3-2. For his outstanding performance, Robin Kumar of Jarkhar Academy was adjudged the ‘Hero of the Match’.

In the second match of the senior group, Eknoor Academy, Tehang, overpowered Bakers Field Club of California 6-5 to advance into the next round. Prince of Eknoor Academy was declared the ‘Hero of the Match’.

