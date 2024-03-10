Jarkhar Hockey Academy honours trainees with bicycles

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, March 9
Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, the organisers of Jarkhar Sports, honoured trainees (U-15) of Jarkhar Hockey who won the top honour in the sub-junior section during the Annual Sports Festival, held last month. The players were given bicycles, gifted by festival sponsors Avon Cycles, for this achievement at a function, held at the stadium of Jarkhar village near here on Saturday.
Ajaib Singh Garcha from the UK, Sukhwinder Singh Garhshakar from the US; Navdeep Singh from Canada; Hardeep Singh Saini, former international weightlifter for the Railways; and Harbans Singh Saini, prominent social worker, were the guests at the function. They urged the players to concentrate on studies along with participation in sports.
Gursatinder Singh Pargat and Gurtej Singh, coaches of the academy team, said their next goal was to win the title at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, scheduled for May.
The chief organiser, Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, thanked the guests and felicitated them with trophies. He said the academy had achieved much since the NRIs have provided all sorts of assistance (monetary and material).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...