Jarkhar Hockey Academy honours trainees with bicycles

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 9

Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, the organisers of Jarkhar Sports, honoured trainees (U-15) of Jarkhar Hockey who won the top honour in the sub-junior section during the Annual Sports Festival, held last month. The players were given bicycles, gifted by festival sponsors Avon Cycles, for this achievement at a function, held at the stadium of Jarkhar village near here on Saturday.

Ajaib Singh Garcha from the UK, Sukhwinder Singh Garhshakar from the US; Navdeep Singh from Canada; Hardeep Singh Saini, former international weightlifter for the Railways; and Harbans Singh Saini, prominent social worker, were the guests at the function. They urged the players to concentrate on studies along with participation in sports.

Gursatinder Singh Pargat and Gurtej Singh, coaches of the academy team, said their next goal was to win the title at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, scheduled for May.

The chief organiser, Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, thanked the guests and felicitated them with trophies. He said the academy had achieved much since the NRIs have provided all sorts of assistance (monetary and material).

