Jaskaran Jassa Patti, Harman Alamgir emerge victorious in wrestling championship

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 2

Jaskaran Jassa Patti and Harman Alamgir were declared winners in their respective groups in wrestling championship organised by Gurmat Sewa Society, Nirmal Ashram, Jandali village, near here, today.

Organisers led by Baba Gagandeep Singh, chief of the Nirmaley Sect, felicitated the winners with cash prizes worth Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 51,000, respectively.

Simranjit Kaur, Gagandeep Kaur, Jagga Maherna, Gurmeet Singh Dehli and Binder Hyana were among others, who were felicitated for their outstanding performance during the event.

Ranjit Singh Mangat, chairman, market committee, Kila Raipur, Harjinder Singh Kaka Nathumajra, former chairman, Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, SHO (City), Sanjiv Kapoor, SHO (Sadar), and Iqbal Jhoondhan, former legislator, gave away prizes to winners.