 Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu addresses mediapersons in Ludhiana. Tribune Photo: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 18

The police claimed to have successfully solved a double murder case by apprehending four suspects. The deceased, identified as Gulshan Gupta (23) from New Gagan Nagar and his friend Rahul Singh (24) from Maya Nagar, had been missing since September 16. Their bodies were recovered from a drain on Monday.

According to the police, the duo was brutally attacked with sharp weapons at a guest house near Hundal Chowk on Tajpur Road. Subsequently, their bodies were wrapped in blankets and discarded in a nearby drain.

During a press conference held here today, Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu revealed that the arrested suspects had been identified as Amar Yadav, the main suspect, Abhishek Kumar and Aniket from Jeevan Nagar while one of the nabbed persons was a juvenile.

According to the police, Rahul had engaged with a woman who had a friendship with suspect Amar Yadav. When Rahul came to know about the friendship between them through a social networking site, he confronted Amar and asked him to stay away from the woman. However, Amar insisted that he should end his engagement with her. In the midst of escalating tension, Amar had asked Rahul, along with Gulshan, to visit the guest house to settle the matter where Amar and his companions killed Rahul.

Following this, the suspects decided to kill Gulshan as they feared he might disclose the incident to the police, leading to their arrest.

On September 17, Soni Devi, Gulshan’s mother, lodged a complaint with the police that Rahul had visited their residence on September 16 evening. Subsequently, Rahul and Gulshan had gone somewhere but her son never returned home. During the investigation,she had expressed suspicions regarding Amar’s involvement. Later, the police apprehended Amar, who was about to flee, near Sherpur Chowk.

The police claimed that they successfully solved the case in 16 hours after getting the complaint.

They seized a scooter near a garbage dump site, a sharp weapon, an iron rod, and two mobile phones from the suspects. A case has been registered against them at the Daba police station under Sections 302 and and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

What led to the crime

Rahul had engaged with a woman who had a friendship with Amar Yadav. When the former came to know about the friendship, he asked Amar to stay away from the woman. However, Amar insisted that he should end his engagement with her. Later, Amar had asked Rahul, along with Gulshan, to visit a guest house to settle the matter where the main suspect and his companions killed Rahul. Following this, they decided to kill Gulshan as they feared he might disclose the incident to the police.

Case solved in 16 hours, say police

The police claimed that they solved the case in 16 hours after getting the complaint. They seized a scooter near a garbage dump site, a sharp weapon, an iron rod and two mobiles from suspects.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

2
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

3
Punjab

Block Congress president shot dead at home in Moga

4
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

5
Diaspora

Ex-UK cop claims fellow officers used racial slurs against Sikhs, called Malala 'tikka masala'

6
India

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

7
India

CAG frowns at 'footnote' accounting, says external debt underrated by over Rs 2 lakh crore

8
J & K

J-K: 2 bodies, including that of soldier, found in Gadole forests of Anantnag on sixth day of anti-terror operation

9
Himachal

Punjab taxi operators protest over recent imposition of taxes at Parwanoo border

10
India

At Rs 61.8 crore, Amrita Sher-gil's 'The Story Teller' becomes most expensive work by Indian artist ever

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
Diaspora

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying

Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...

Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination

Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination

The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

Two POs land in police net

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Murder suspect arrested in Noida

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 41: Waterlogging, clogged sewers irk residents

Girl student’s death: Patiala University protest suspended after admn assures pupils of probe

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala

Harvesting round the corner, Punjab farmers yet to get DSR incentive