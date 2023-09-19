Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 18

The police claimed to have successfully solved a double murder case by apprehending four suspects. The deceased, identified as Gulshan Gupta (23) from New Gagan Nagar and his friend Rahul Singh (24) from Maya Nagar, had been missing since September 16. Their bodies were recovered from a drain on Monday.

According to the police, the duo was brutally attacked with sharp weapons at a guest house near Hundal Chowk on Tajpur Road. Subsequently, their bodies were wrapped in blankets and discarded in a nearby drain.

During a press conference held here today, Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu revealed that the arrested suspects had been identified as Amar Yadav, the main suspect, Abhishek Kumar and Aniket from Jeevan Nagar while one of the nabbed persons was a juvenile.

According to the police, Rahul had engaged with a woman who had a friendship with suspect Amar Yadav. When Rahul came to know about the friendship between them through a social networking site, he confronted Amar and asked him to stay away from the woman. However, Amar insisted that he should end his engagement with her. In the midst of escalating tension, Amar had asked Rahul, along with Gulshan, to visit the guest house to settle the matter where Amar and his companions killed Rahul.

Following this, the suspects decided to kill Gulshan as they feared he might disclose the incident to the police, leading to their arrest.

On September 17, Soni Devi, Gulshan’s mother, lodged a complaint with the police that Rahul had visited their residence on September 16 evening. Subsequently, Rahul and Gulshan had gone somewhere but her son never returned home. During the investigation,she had expressed suspicions regarding Amar’s involvement. Later, the police apprehended Amar, who was about to flee, near Sherpur Chowk.

The police claimed that they successfully solved the case in 16 hours after getting the complaint.

They seized a scooter near a garbage dump site, a sharp weapon, an iron rod, and two mobile phones from the suspects. A case has been registered against them at the Daba police station under Sections 302 and and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

