Ludhiana: Rinki, a student of BCom I hogged the spotlight on the opening day of the 29th annual athletics meet of Kamla Lohtia SD College. She proved her mettle by winning titles in the 400m race and long jump event. Hockey Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal and Charanjit Lamba, ACP Ludhiana (Traffic), were the chief guests at the inaugural function of the two-day meet. They were received by the college principal Dr Mohd Saleem and members of the managing committee. Grewal advised the students to sacrifice material pleasures to achieve success in life. He asked them to maintain a balance between sports and academics and devote due time for physical fitness in their daily routine. Charanjit told the students to make good use of time and opportunities that come their way and become deterministic in life. The college managing committee, headed by Sunil Aggarwal, felicitated Grewal and Lamba. In the 400m race (girls), Rinki (BCom I) stood first, Jyoti (MCom I) came second and Priyanka (BCA III) was third. In long jump, Rinki (BCom I) stood first, followed by Jyoti (MA I) and Shivani (BA III). In the 1,500m race (boys), Sukhdev Singh (BA III) stood first, followed by Gurpreet Singh (BCA II) and Jhujhar Singh (BCA II).

Guru Nanak Khalsa College

Students of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, brought laurels to the institute by obtaining excellent result in MCom (III) examinations held in December, 2023. Shagun Kakkar bagged the first position in Panjab University by scoring 84.71 per cent, Dilpreet Kaur stood second with 84.57 per cent marks, while Mukhtiar Kaur bagged the third position in college by obtaining 83.67 per cent.

CT University

CT University’s Alumni Association, under the aegis of Department of Student Welfare, recently hosted a vibrant and engaging virtual alumni meet, bringing together over 400 alumni of various batches and disciplines to reminisce, reconnect, and celebrate their alma mater’s legacy. The event was attended by Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi, Vice-Chairman Harpreet Singh, and Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Abhishek Tripathi. Charanjit Singh Channi emphasised the significance of alumni engagement in fostering the university’s growth and development.

GHG Institute of Law

IIC (Entrepreneurship and Start up cell) of GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd, celebrated International Women’s Day with full enthusiasm. It was celebrated through the ‘Entrepreneurship Skill Programme - Self Help Group’, wherein students put up stalls on various items such as food items, make-over, tattoos, nail art, soft drinks, bakery items, and art exhibition, etc. Officiating Principal Dr Shweta Dhand appreciated the efforts of assistant professors Manpreet Kaur and Jasdeep Kaur.

BCM College

The 14th NSS camp on the theme ‘Swachha Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ was inaugurated at BCM College by Dr Prem Kumar, Secretary of College Managing Committee. A week-long camp commenced with the lamp-lighting ceremony, along with the recitation of the pious Gaytri Mantra. Principal Monika Dua welcomed Dr Kumar and accentuated the NSS slogan ‘Not Me but You’. She exhorted students to believe in compassion and gratifying themselves through service to society.

Malwa College

The commerce society of Malwa Central College of Education for Women celebrated World Consumer Rights Day on the theme ‘Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers’. The theme was to raise global awareness on consumer rights, protection, and empowerment. Dr Neeraj Kumar, in-charge of the society exhorted the students for maximum participation and informed them regarding the theme. Mahima secured the first prize, followed by Aashima Kaushal and Aditi Sharma.

BCM School

BCM School hosted a grand commendation ceremony today at Mata Thakur Devi Auditorium. The ceremony served as a momentous occasion to celebrate the sports achievements of students at the national, state, and district levels. It provided a platform to acknowledge their hard work, dedication, and instilled a sense of pride within the school community. A renowned Indian International badminton player Pradnya Gadre joined the event as the chief guest of the day and was given a warm welcome by the school band . National-level swimmer Astha Sharma, state-level badminton players Madhav and Parv expressed their gratitude to the school for facilitating them with the required resources. Pradnya Gadre exhorted the students to pursue their dreams with unwavering commitment. She shared her journey and valuable insights and experiences, motivating the students to strive for excellence.

Drishti School

A career guidance session was arranged by Drishti School, specifically for students and parents of classes XI and XII. The event’s goal was to give insightful advice and direction so they may confidently and clearly choose their future professional routes. While emphasising the importance of goal setting, the resource person DK Bharti, Director of PANACEA Bharti Institute Pvt Ltd, shared a range of career alternatives, educational paths, and skills necessary to succeed in the competitive world. During the workshop, the parents and students had meaningful conversations regarding preparation for future, establishing academic goals, and selecting the correct career options.

