 Kamla Lohtia SD College : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Campus Notes

Kamla Lohtia SD College

Kamla Lohtia SD College

Students take part in a race on the opening day of the athletics meet in Ludhiana on Friday. INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Rinki, a student of BCom I hogged the spotlight on the opening day of the 29th annual athletics meet of Kamla Lohtia SD College. She proved her mettle by winning titles in the 400m race and long jump event. Hockey Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal and Charanjit Lamba, ACP Ludhiana (Traffic), were the chief guests at the inaugural function of the two-day meet. They were received by the college principal Dr Mohd Saleem and members of the managing committee. Grewal advised the students to sacrifice material pleasures to achieve success in life. He asked them to maintain a balance between sports and academics and devote due time for physical fitness in their daily routine. Charanjit told the students to make good use of time and opportunities that come their way and become deterministic in life. The college managing committee, headed by Sunil Aggarwal, felicitated Grewal and Lamba. In the 400m race (girls), Rinki (BCom I) stood first, Jyoti (MCom I) came second and Priyanka (BCA III) was third. In long jump, Rinki (BCom I) stood first, followed by Jyoti (MA I) and Shivani (BA III). In the 1,500m race (boys), Sukhdev Singh (BA III) stood first, followed by Gurpreet Singh (BCA II) and Jhujhar Singh (BCA II).

Guru Nanak Khalsa College

Students of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus, Model Town, brought laurels to the institute by obtaining excellent result in MCom (III) examinations held in December, 2023. Shagun Kakkar bagged the first position in Panjab University by scoring 84.71 per cent, Dilpreet Kaur stood second with 84.57 per cent marks, while Mukhtiar Kaur bagged the third position in college by obtaining 83.67 per cent.

CT University

CT University’s Alumni Association, under the aegis of Department of Student Welfare, recently hosted a vibrant and engaging virtual alumni meet, bringing together over 400 alumni of various batches and disciplines to reminisce, reconnect, and celebrate their alma mater’s legacy. The event was attended by Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi, Vice-Chairman Harpreet Singh, and Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Abhishek Tripathi. Charanjit Singh Channi emphasised the significance of alumni engagement in fostering the university’s growth and development.

GHG Institute of Law

IIC (Entrepreneurship and Start up cell) of GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd, celebrated International Women’s Day with full enthusiasm. It was celebrated through the ‘Entrepreneurship Skill Programme - Self Help Group’, wherein students put up stalls on various items such as food items, make-over, tattoos, nail art, soft drinks, bakery items, and art exhibition, etc. Officiating Principal Dr Shweta Dhand appreciated the efforts of assistant professors Manpreet Kaur and Jasdeep Kaur.

BCM College

The 14th NSS camp on the theme ‘Swachha Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ was inaugurated at BCM College by Dr Prem Kumar, Secretary of College Managing Committee. A week-long camp commenced with the lamp-lighting ceremony, along with the recitation of the pious Gaytri Mantra. Principal Monika Dua welcomed Dr Kumar and accentuated the NSS slogan ‘Not Me but You’. She exhorted students to believe in compassion and gratifying themselves through service to society.

Malwa College

The commerce society of Malwa Central College of Education for Women celebrated World Consumer Rights Day on the theme ‘Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers’. The theme was to raise global awareness on consumer rights, protection, and empowerment. Dr Neeraj Kumar, in-charge of the society exhorted the students for maximum participation and informed them regarding the theme. Mahima secured the first prize, followed by Aashima Kaushal and Aditi Sharma.

BCM School

BCM School hosted a grand commendation ceremony today at Mata Thakur Devi Auditorium. The ceremony served as a momentous occasion to celebrate the sports achievements of students at the national, state, and district levels. It provided a platform to acknowledge their hard work, dedication, and instilled a sense of pride within the school community. A renowned Indian International badminton player Pradnya Gadre joined the event as the chief guest of the day and was given a warm welcome by the school band . National-level swimmer Astha Sharma, state-level badminton players Madhav and Parv expressed their gratitude to the school for facilitating them with the required resources. Pradnya Gadre exhorted the students to pursue their dreams with unwavering commitment. She shared her journey and valuable insights and experiences, motivating the students to strive for excellence.

Drishti School

A career guidance session was arranged by Drishti School, specifically for students and parents of classes XI and XII. The event’s goal was to give insightful advice and direction so they may confidently and clearly choose their future professional routes. While emphasising the importance of goal setting, the resource person DK Bharti, Director of PANACEA Bharti Institute Pvt Ltd, shared a range of career alternatives, educational paths, and skills necessary to succeed in the competitive world. During the workshop, the parents and students had meaningful conversations regarding preparation for future, establishing academic goals, and selecting the correct career options.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hockey


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal sends notice to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

2
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

3
India

Election Commission to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule on March 16; BJP eyes third win, Opposition looks at stopping Modi juggernaut

4
World

‘She sensed danger’: On CCTV, 14-year-old Arizona girl on her way home from school narrowly escapes attempted kidnapping

5
India

Electoral bonds not black money, what's the ruckus about? asks Amit Shah

6
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on how she silently supported Amitabh Bachchan during his ‘tough phase’

7
India

Vote-bank politics shouldn't determine views on laudable initiative: India on US's criticism of CAA

8
India

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha arrested after ED raid at her Hyderabad house

9
Haryana

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal proceeds on leave, TVSN Prasad gets charge

10
Trending

Orry finally sheds light on his primary source of 'Rs 15 to 30 lakh' income

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

A Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal in two complaints fil...

BRS leader K Kavitha flown to Delhi after dramatic arrested by ED from her house in Hyderabad

Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha produced before Delhi court

Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday and brought to D...

Indian navy thwarts Somali pirates from using cargo ship Ruen

Indian Navy responds after pirates' fire at warship in Arabian Sea

Pirates have been using MV Ruen, which had been hijacked by ...

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

The charred remains were on Friday identified as those of th...

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march

ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well


Cities

View All

Trader shot dead outside Gate Hakima police station

Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal starts campaigning for Amritsar LS seat as AAP candidate

BJP OBC Morcha takes out motorcycle rally over crime

ETO lays stones of development works in 17 Jandiala villages

Amritsar MC seals properties of nine tax defaulters

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

2nd auction: Out of 46, Chandigarh finds takers only for 10 liquor vends

Implement suggestions made by art historian Dr BN Goswamy, Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit urged

Body in Chandigarh park: Two watchmen ‘killed’ youth over Rs 150, held

Two Kolkata natives held for fraud with retired Chandigarh cop

PGI plans electronic prescription, e-pharmacy to ease patient load

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

Delhi Development Authority to develop three jhuggi clusters

Delhi L-G gives nod to set up special economic, free trade zones at airport

Delhi High Court appoints former SC judge Ramasubramanian as observer for JNUSU elections

BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal for ‘abusing’ persecuted Hindus

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

College principal, three others booked for exam rule violation

Congress MLA Dr Raj leaves party in lurch, joins AAP

Online ticket booking starts for flights from Adampur

Rift between Punjab Congress MLAs Sukhpal Khaira, Rana Gurjeet Singh out in open

Phagwara police nab six criminals; 14 pistols, 66 live rounds seized

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Fleecing continues unabated at parking lots in city, visitors hit

Once victim of Rs 20-L fraud, his gang committing similar crimes

City couple robbed of car by three miscreants

Green move: Industry offers to adopt public parks in city areas

Youth dies of suspected drug overdose at Issa Nagari

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

3 aides of US-based gangster in police net

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Be available to public every Thursday, MC staff told

Dr Balbir in campaign mode, opens Community Health Centre in Patiala

Event promotes blood donation among women