Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 16

Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, the key aide of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, surrendered at the SSP Vigilance office here on Friday.

Malhotra had been at large since the day a case was registered against him in a Rs 2,000 transportation tenders scam.

He came at the SSP office along with his father Deewan Chand and a few Congress workers.

The Vigilance Bureau has so far arrested six accused — contractors Telu Ram and Anil Jain, Ashu, commission agent (arhtiya) Krishan Lal Dhoti Wala of Mullanpur and district food supply controllers Sukhwinder Singh Gill and Harveen Kaur.

Besides, 16 persons have been nominated in the case, including Deputy Director Food Supply, RK Singla, Dhoti Wala’s brother Surinder Kumar, Mahaveer Bansal, Telu Ram’s partners Jagroop, Sandeep Bhatia, Ashu’s personal assistants Pankaj Meenu Malhotra and Inderjit Singh Indi, food and civil supply officials Jagandeep Dhillon and Surinder Beri.

#bharat bhushan ashu