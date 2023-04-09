Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

The Payal police today claimed to have solved the factory dacoity case reported on the intervening night of April 3 and 4 at Rajgarh in Khanna. The police arrested seven suspects in the case in the past three days.

They have been identified as Vishal Singh of Gobindgarh, Inderjit Sharma of Bihar, Dharminder Sahni of Jugiana, Sanoj Tiwari, alias Pandit, of Focal Point, Ludhiana, Lalit Kumar of Kanganwal, Raj Kumar of Koom Kalan and Vinod Kumar of Sherpur.

DSP Harsimrat Singh Chetra in a statement issued said the suspects had barged into a factory, Milestone Gears Private Limited, at Rajgarh in Khanna and after holding factory guards captive, they took away machine tool parts. They also thrashed the guards.

Chetra said the suspects had come in a truck in which they loaded the machine parts. After the arrest of the robbers, the police also recovered

the truck (bearing registration no. HR55B7746), Rs 77,000 in cash, an auto-rickshaw and machine parts weighing around one tonne from them.

Among the arrested robbers, Dharminder, Sanoj and Lalit have a criminal past as cases of loot, theft, rape and dacoity were registered against them in the past. Further questioning of the suspects was still on to inquire about their involvement in past unsolved criminal cases, the DSP said.