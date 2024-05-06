Kin allege jail inmate’s torture

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

Kin of a jail inmate levelled allegations of torture against a jail official. The inmate is lodged at the Central Jail in some criminal cases, including a drug case, for eight months.

Sukhjinder Singh, brother of the injured inmate, said his brother Harjinder had arguments with some senior jail official after which the latter physically tortured him.

“We are requesting the Jail Department to arrange a meeting with my brother but officials are not allowing us. Now, we want action against the jail official. We are lodging a petition in court to seek action against the official,” the inmate’s brother said.

Officials, however, denied the allegations and said no torture of any inmate took place inside the jail. They said the inmate had, in fact, attacked the official.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#drug menace