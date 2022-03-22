Labour contractor dies in brawl

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Kaalideen (35), a labour contractor at Nurpurian Da Bhaatha (a brick-kin) in Kheri village sustained grievous injuries after being beaten up by some workers at the kiln after a dispute on Saturday night. He succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours on Sunday. The police have booked three persons, identified as Kuldeep, Sri Nath and Anoop, all residents of the brick-kin, under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC on a complaint lodged by Ramesh Chander, a munshi at the brick-kiln. oc

18-yr-old girl goes missing

Ludhiana: An 18-year old girl, a resident of Shimla Colony, Kailash Nagar Road, was reported missing from her residence since March 15. Her father stated to the police that his daughter had left home without informing anybody and did not return since then. A case under Section 346 of the IPC has been registered. oc

Woman booked for fraud

Ludhiana: The police have booked a woman, Indu Sharma, a resident of Joshi Nagar, Haibowal, under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC for allegedly withdrawing Rs 1,20,000 from the pension account of her deceased mother in the Kailash Nagar branch of Punjab National Bank. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Khairabad in Ropar district and brother of the accused, had lodged a complaint with the police that his sister was living with their mother due to some dispute with her husband. “After the death of our mother, the accused withdrew the amount from the pension account of the former in a fraudulent manner,” said the complaint.