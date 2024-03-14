Lifetime achievement award for Punjabi poet Sehajpreet Singh Mangat

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, March 13

Sehajpreet Singh Mangat, chief coordinator of World Punjabi Congress and renowned Punjabi poet, was recently awarded lifetime achievement award by World Punjabi Congress at the International World Punjabi Conference in Lahore, Pakistan.

The award was presented by Uzma Bukhari, Punjab Minister of Information and Culture, in the presence of Fakhar Zaman, chairman, World Punjabi Congress; Gurbhajan Singh Gill, vice-president, World Punjabi Congress (Indian Chapter); Madhvi Kataria, retired civil servant; Ravinder Grewal, singer; and Sughra Sadaf, former director, Punjab Institute of Languages and Culture.

Uzma Bukhari congratulated Sehajpreet for this achievement. She said the dedication of Sehajpreet for the Punjabi culture is ‘complete’. She also assured that she would make it a point that more visas are granted for conferences and seminars in the near future.

Fakhar Zaman expressed that Sehajpreet rightly deserved the lifetime achievement award. Zaman added that Sehajpreet is a hardworking coordinator and assured that 200 delegates from India shall be granted visas during the year.

Darshan Singh Buttar, president, Kendri Likhari Sabha; Bharatbeer Kaur Sandhu, associate professor, Department of Religious Studies, GNDU; Mohammad Khalid, head of the History Department, Punjab University; and poets Mohammad Baba Nazmi and Iqbal Qaiser were present on the occasion.

