 Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

Poor people targeted; victims allege Municipal Corporation officials failed to stop suspects from selling plots to them five years ago

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

At New Mandeep Colony, a board displays an order prohibiting the purchase and sale of any Loh-Langar land, as per court orders. Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 15

Residents of New Mandeep Colony in Lohara found themselves in a distressing situation, feeling deceived, as plots they purchased were part of the land belonging to Loh- Langar, where sale and purchase were prohibited. They alleged that the plots were ‘fraudulently’ sold to them by certain property dealers and politicians, leaving them now anxious about their future. Many of the victims are financially weaker migrants hailing from other states.

Many of victims are migrants

The victims alleged that the plots were ‘fraudulently’ sold to them by certain property dealers and politicians. Many of the victims are financially weaker migrants hailing from other states.

Following their complaints, 14 individuals have already been booked for allegedly orchestrating the illicit sale of plots in New Mandeep Colony, developed in an unauthorised manner across 16 acres of Loh Langar land.

The residents alleged that neither the Municipal Corporation nor the administration officials had taken timely action to stop the suspects from selling plots on the land in 2019. The officials only acted to issue a warning after 150-200 houses were constructed on the land. They claimed that a board displaying an order prohibiting the purchase and sale of any Loh Langar land, according to court orders, was displayed in May 2023.

On Monday, a group of residents at New Mandeep Colony said had they been informed timely about the true status of the land belonging to Loh Langar/mahants, they would not have spent their life savings to purchase plots in the colony.

They alleged that Avtar Singh, Nirmal Singh SS (who is the father-in-law of a former councillor) and Mandeep Jindal were the key individuals who sold them plots. They said Avtar and Nirmal were among the 14 suspects listed in the FIR. However, the residents also alleged that they mentioned Mandeep Jindal in the complaint but his name was not included in the FIR by the police. They demanded justice from the government.

Expressing anguish, a 58-year-old man said: “Most of the houses belong to poor people and many of them come from other states. After the previous Municipal Corporation elections, the process of selling plots on the land began. But no MC or administration officials intervened to stopped the suspects from selling plots five years ago.”

He said: “The plots were sold to them in instalments by property dealers and politicians without disclosing the truth that the land belongs to Loh Langar/mahants. Plot registries were issued to a number of buyers. I have spent all my life savings to construct my house here. When a complaint was made by somebody to the government, a board was displayed at the colony, stating that the land belongs to Loh Langar and cannot be purchased or sold as per court orders. Where should we go now? We have been cheated. We want justice,” he said.

Those booked in the case so far include Iqbal Singh, Avtar Singh, Nirmal Singh SS, Guljinder Singh, Gurnam Singh, Daljit Singh Jhajj, Jasminder Singh, Jasvir Singh, Simranjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Kuljeet Singh, Bhupinder Singh, Parveen Kumar Gupta and Varinder Kumar Ohri. Residents also demanded to register FIRs against the other suspects.

An RTI activist, Rashpal Singh, said he had also complained to the Vigilance Bureau against the illegal sale and purchase of the plots in the colony illegally developed on the Loh Langar land. He also raised questions over the role of the then MC officials for not stopping the suspects from selling plots to the victims in the past. He alleged that the miscreants were influential persons and they targeted poor people for selling the plots.

MC chief Sandeep Rishi said an inquiry in the matter was also being conducted by the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Department of Local Bodies.

Meanwhile, a police official had earlier stated that the probe was on in the case.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

2 days after Manish Tewari gets Congress ticket from Chandigarh, Pawan Bansal’s close aides quit party posts

2
India

21 ex-judges write to CJI against escalating attempts to undermine judiciary through ‘calculated pressure’

3
Ludhiana

‘Patient and dead body on same bed all night’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector

4
India

Excise ‘scam’: No immediate relief for Delhi CM Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED, next hearing on April 29

5
Himachal

Year after cracking 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke, Kangana Ranaut reaches McLeodganj to seek Tibetan spiritual leader’s blessings

6
Delhi

‘Kejriwal being treated like terrorist’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after meeting Delhi counterpart in Tihar jail

7
India

Firing at Salman Khan's home: Shooter Vishal, one of the accused, is wanted gangster from Gurugram

8
Sports

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

9
India

Rahul Gandhi's helicopter checked by election officials in Tamil Nadu

10
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi

Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...

Salman Khan house firing: 2 arrested from Gujarat; both residents of Bihar

Salman Khan house firing: 2 arrested from Gujarat; both residents of Bihar

A preliminary probe suggested that both Pal and Gupta were h...

No relief for Kejriwal yet, SC to take up plea on April 29

No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29

Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

Iran permits Indian officials to meet 17 crew aboard seized ship

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI

Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Days in jail strengthened my struggle, determination: Sanjay

AAP, Congress denying women representation: BJP chief

BJP will retain all 7 seats, says Dhankar

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP Amargarh segment cadre vow to support Gurpreet Singh

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas