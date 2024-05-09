Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Jesus’ Sacred Heart School held its annual investiture ceremony for the academic year 2024-25, symbolising the induction of new student leaders in positions of responsibility and authority. The ceremony, conducted with earnestness and passion, underscored the school’s commitment to nurturing leadership qualities among its students. The event commenced with a rendition of the school song, evoking a sense of pride and unity among students, faculty and guests alike. The march by the prefects added to the grandeur of the occasion, setting the right befitting ambience for the proceedings.

bcm school, pakhowal road

BCM School Pakhowal Road, held its annual investiture ceremony with enthusiasm and pride. The ceremony was graced by Dr Manju from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) as the chief guest. The ceremony marked the formal bestowal of responsibilities upon the newly appointed student council members, who were selected through a rigorous process. Bhavneet Singh and Shine were appointed as the head boy and head girl respectively. The ceremony also appointed discipline incharge, sports incharge, captain, vice-captain and prefects, who will play important roles in maintaining discipline and fostering a positive learning environment in the school.

dav public school, pakhowal road

An inter-class English debate competition was organised for Class X at DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road. The competition aimed to help the students hone their public speaking skills and learn to articulate their ideas while expressing thoughts and expressions. As many as 20 talented orators who were shortlisted out of 50 speakers from the first round came up with gripping discussions on topics ranging from educational and disciplinary issues. The highlight of the competition was the rebuttal round, where students showcased their critical thinking and argumentative skills. The students who stood victorious after a tough competition are: Ishmeen Kaur Sekhon (First), Soham Ahuja (second) and Harleen Kaur (third).

drishti dr rc jain public school

Students of classes XI and XII at Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School were recently treated to an exciting workshop titled ‘Think Big’, aimed at igniting their passion for excellence. The workshop sparked enthusiasm among students eager to explore new horizons and unleash their potential. Led by esteemed educationist and mentor, Dr Rajaram S Sharma, former joint director, CIET, NCERT, the workshop was filled with engaging discussions and hands-on activities designed to encourage students to dream big and pursue their aspirations.

Dayanand medical college & Hospital

On the occasion of World Asthma Day, Department of Respiratory Medicine of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) conducted a hands-on training for the nursing staff and an e-poster making competition for MBBS batch of 2021. This year’s theme for World Asthma Day is ‘Asthma Education Empowers’. The purpose of this event is to create awareness among students regarding asthma and provide the necessary skills and knowledge of asthma among the nursing staff to enhance patient care through asthma management.

