Ludhiana: Heart patient's car gets stuck in jam, dies

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, February 2

A woman, Ashu Chopra (53), suffering from a heart problem, died in a car while going to a hospital as the car got stuck in a traffic jam at Kucha No 5 in Field Ganj on Tuesday.

The woman’s husband Sham Chopra along with two other people had tried to clear the traffic to create a way for the car but they failed and the woman breathed her last on the road.

Sham Chopra (61), who also lives in Field Ganj, said on Tuesday his wife had suffered some heart problem and he immediately put her in his car to take her to Hero DMC Heart for treatment. “The moment we started, in no time our car got stuck on the road at Kucha No 5. Apart from the rush of vehicles on the road, shopkeepers have also made encroachments by putting their goods on the road, which turned the wide road into a narrow lane,” said Sham Chopra.

Sham Chopra said he along with two of his friends had tried to clear the road by removing the encroachments from the road but it wasted their 20 minutes, which cost of his wife her life.

Raja, a transporter, said the deceased’s husband after seeing the rush on the road himself put aside several two-wheelers parked on the road and he also urged shopkeepers and roadside vendors to give way to his car so that he could reach the hospital.

Ex-commissioner had removed encroachments