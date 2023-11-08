Ludhiana: Malwa Central College

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A yoga workshop was organised for the students and staff, by the Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana. Assistant prof Shubham was the organiser of the workshop. Staff of the college along with students of M Ed and B Ed participated in it. Kritika Arora and Muskan Singhla students of the college demonstrated different asanas. Satleen Kaur provided assistance. Principal Satwant Kaur addressed the students at the workshop and stressed on the importance the including yoga in our lives. She pondered upon the benefits to physical and mental health.

Institute of Fashion Design

The Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD) along with a private company inaugurated a resource centre on the campus premises in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Officials of the institute said this move will the students in keeping abreast with the latest fabrics which will be on display in the resource centre for the students. During the launch, a runway show showcasing the exquisite designs crafted by the students of INIFD was presented by student models.

GGNIMT

The National Entrepreneurship Day was marked with a workshop titled ‘unleashing entrepreneurial potential- a journey from idea to reality’ at Gujranwala Guru Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GGNIMT). Director Manjit Singh Chhabra welcomed the guests. Resource person Neeraj Dhir emphasised that entrepreneurship is not merely a profession but a way of life that demands staunch dedication, patience and a persistent pursuit of excellence. On this occasion, students were given the opportunity to showcase their business concepts in teams.

Ramgarhia Girls College

The students of Ramgarhia Girls College excelled at the 64th Inter Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival held recently at Dev Samaj College for Women, Ferozepur. The college students won a total of 10 prizes. the college bagged the first prize in tokri making and folk instrument (sarangi). Second prize in paranda making, classical vocal, essay writing, cross stitch and bagh whereas they came third in group shabad, Indian orchestra and kavishri. Ranjodh Singh, president, ramgarhia educational council encouraged the students by appreciating their hard work.

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College

At the 64th Panjab University Inter-Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College excelled. Aastik Madaan (B Com I) claimed first place in khiddo making, while Samya Jain (B Com I) secured second place in handwriting (English). Rohit Kumar (B Com II) and Saki Dua (B Com II) earned second place in rangoli and eennu making, respectively. Sushant Dua (BBA III) showcased artistic talent, achieving third place in on the spot painting, and Samarjeet Singh Pharwaha (B Com III) secured third place in pakhi designing. Komal Kumar Jain, president of the managing committee appreciated the commendable achievements.

GHG Khalsa College

NSS and Red Ribbon Club of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar observed Vigilance Awareness Week on the theme “say no to corruption: commit to the nation”. An integrity pledge was taken by the students and faculty of the college. A slogan writing and poster-making competition was organised by the fine arts department of the college. The students of B Ed and M Ed took part in the slogan writing competition and made posters with impressive slogans. They wrote slogans like: “say no to corruption”, “anti-corruption starts from you, “corruption-your no counts,” etc.

#Malwa