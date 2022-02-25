Ludhiana MC team visits bus stand to collect Rs8 cr property tax

Ludhiana, February 24
As the Ludhiana bus stand authorities did not pay the pending property tax of around Rs 8 crore, a team of the MC went to seal the bus station today. It had earlier served a sealing notice on the bus stand for failing to pay around Rs 8.32 crore property tax with penalty and interest.
MC Superintendent Vivek Verma said the bus stand authorities assured that they would pay around Rs 2 crore of the tax amount in the next two-three days. “If the amount is not paid in the given time, we will visit the bus stand again for recovering the amount,” he said.
Meanwhile, the MC is also conducting a survey of shop-cum-offices in the city for recovery of property tax. It has come to light that some owners had not paid the tax in the right assessment.
Verma said about 80 per cent of survey had been done and they would soon serve notices on around 250 SCOs to pay their tax with right assessment. —
