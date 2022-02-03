Ludhiana: Nominations of 198 candidates found correct

Ludhiana, February 2
After the scrutiny process, the nomination papers of 198 candidates from 14 constituencies of the district were found valid today.
The nomination papers of 12 candidates from Khanna, 14 from Samrala, 25 from Sahnewal, 15 from Ludhiana East, 17 from Ludhiana South, 15 from Atam Nagar, nine from Ludhiana Central, 11 from Ludhiana West, 12 from Ludhiana North, 15 from Gill, 20 from Payal, 12 from Dakha, 11 from Raikot and 10 from Jagraon were found correct.
The last date of withdrawal of nomination papers is February 4 (Friday) and the polling would take place on February 20 (Sunday). —
