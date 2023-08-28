Ludhiana resident loses Rs 1.87 lakh after fraudsters sent him link to pay Rs 2

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 27

Fraudsters, posing as employees of a courier company, targeted a city resident and managed to transfer Rs 1.87 lakh from his bank account. Following a complaint, the police booked three persons, identified as Aarif Maula from West Bengal, Santa Begam from Assam and Aisha Khatun.

The complainant, Dr Sham Sundar Singla, stated that in May 2023, he had sent a parcel to Karnataka.

He alleged that when he dialed a toll-free number to inquire about the parcel’s status, an individual instructed him that he would get a call from a different number. Subsequently, Dr Singla began receiving calls from various numbers, with callers claiming to represent the courier company. The fraudsters informed him that the parcel had been placed on hold and requested a payment of Rs 2 through a link sent to his mobile to resolve the issue. On clicking the link, Dr Singla’s mobile malfunctioned and during the period, transactions totaling to Rs 1.87 lakh took place in his bank account. In this manner, the fraudsters took Rs 1.87 lakh from the complainant’s account, he alleged.

A case under Sections 420, and 419 of the IPC and 66-D of the IT Act, 2000, has been registered at the Salem Tabri police station against the suspects.

