Ludhiana: Students bring laurels to Sacred Heart School

Ludhiana, February 24
Two students have brought laurels to Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, by good performance in the International English Olympiad, (IEO), conducted by the SOF organisation and other competitions. Thousands of students from across the globe participated in the IEO. Pratibha Sharma, a Class IX student, has bagged an international rank 3 in the IEO for which she would be rewarded with a monetary prize, an international bronze medal and a certificate of outstanding performance.
Madhvi Sharma, a Class XII humanities student, has passion for writing, which helped her win numerous awards and scholarships, including UNESCO’s essay competition and the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition. —
Tribune Shorts
