Ludhiana: Thieves strike at NRI's house, steal valuables

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

Thieves targeted the house of an NRI at Jhameri village and decamped with valuables and some important documents.

Complainant in the case Paramjit Singh said his friend Amandeep and his family live in Canada and their house is being taken care of by him.

On Monday evening when he went to check the house, he found the locks of the main door broken. When he went inside he found the entire house ransacked by the thieves.

The complainant said the thieves first broke the locks of the main entrance door and then they broke the locks of other rooms. The thieves decamped with property documents, LCD, water purifier, clothes, wrist watches and some other valuables.

Paramjit Singh said he immediately informed the Sadar police and lodged a complaint. “The loss could be more as the house owner can only reveal about the exact loss and we will update the police accordingly,” he added.

Investigating officer ASI Kulwant Singh said CCTV cameras of the village are being scanned to get clues about the thieves.