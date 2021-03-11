Maherna Kalan residents vow to make village drug-free

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 8
Residents of Maherna Kalan village in district vowed to make the village drug-free and boycott those facilitating the drug business.
An oath was taken in response to call made organisers of a seminar on causes and consequences of drug abuse.
Ajay Jain of Rotary Club Ahmedgarh chaired the seminar and SDM Raikot Gurbir Singh Kohli was the chief guest.
Speakers including Ajay Jain, Gurvir Singh Kohli, Surinder Pal Sofat and Dr Ravinder Sharma alleged that tentacles of the drug abuse had engulfed the youth.
Gurvir Singh Kohli calling upon the villagers to prevent their wards from falling prey to sinister designs of drug peddlers. A medical camp was organised in which Dr Puneet Dhawan, Dr Raghav Bhakkoo and Dr Kewal Singh examined 150 patients and provided them free treatment.
