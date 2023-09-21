Malwa Hockey Academy lads romp home

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 20

The Malwa Hockey Academy of Ludhiana lifted the trophy in the PAU (Punjab Agricultural University) Golden Jubilee Hockey Tournament here today.

The PAU Sports Association organised the tournament for the S Arjan Singh Bhullar Cup on the university campus. The final, which was played between the Round Glass Hockey Academy of Mohali and the Malwa Hockey Academy of Ludhiana, was a nail-biting fight as the winners were trailing 2-3, at half-time. However, the score was 4-4 by the end of the regular time. This led to a penalty shoot-out where the score was finally settled at 6-5.

Prabhjot Singh found the target twice while Satnam Singh and Sukhjinder Singh chipped in with one goal each for the Malwa Academy in the stipulated match time. Gursewak Singh scored a brace while Jarman Singh and Amandeep Singh pumped in one goal each from the Mohali academy.

In the match to determine the second runner-up, Young Sports Academy, Dholan, thrashed the Round Glass Hockey Centre to win the match by 8-4 and secured the third position.

Dailraj Singh scored three goals while Satnam Singh struck twice. Saurav, Jaskarandeep Singh and Rahul Paswan scored one goal each for the winners. Sukhjeet Singh scored a brace, while Harkanwalpreet Singh and Varinder Singh accounted for one goal each from the losing side.

