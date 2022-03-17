Man booked for impersonating as DC to cheat bizman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

Man posing as Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma attempted to commit fraud with a city businessman.

Acting on a complaint, the city police on Tuesday registered a case against the unidentified person under relevant Sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act.

Complainant Vishal Joshi of Sukhraj Nagar, Field Ganj, told the police that he along with his elder brother Vivek Joshi, runs a business of health supplements and a job placement agency.

A few days ago he got a phone call from some unknown person, who introduced himself as Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana Varinder Kumar Sharma, he said.

“Initially we could not believe, but later when the same person also started chatting with them, we both brothers started believing that the Ludhiana DC is chatting with us,” Vishal Joshi said.

The accused also started discussing the measures and initiatives taken by the administration during Covid times and asked for feedback, he said.

“The accused wanted to cheat us on the pretext of some business proposal. Suspecting some foul play, we immediately informed the police and got a case registered,” revealed the complainant.