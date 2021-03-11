Man booked for killing 2-month-old son in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

The Dugri police on Thursday evening registered a case against a man on the charges of killing his two-month-old son by negligence.

The accused has been identified as Ankush (24). A case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered against him.

The child’s mother Monica in a complaint to the police said she had solemnised marriage with Ankush about a year ago. It was her second marriage. Ankush had been torturing her without any reason since then.

On Monday, after her husband thrashed her, he also beat up the child and threw him on the floor. The child suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the hospital where on Tuesday he succumbed.

The SHO, Dugri police station, Sub-Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, said Monica had alleged that Ankush had intentionally thrown the child on the floor with a clear intention to kill him. After the incident, Ankush had reportedly fled to his native place in Uttarakhand.

The SHO said now viscera samples were also sent to the forensic lab for examination and further probe would be initiated accordingly.

Sources said Ankush, who is six years younger than his wife, had been doubting that his wife had an extramarital affair and he was also not the real father of the child.